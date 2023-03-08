Tipra Chief Says Centre Will Seek Constitutional Solution To Troubles Of Indigenous People

After a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Wednesday said the Centre has started the process for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura. He stated that an interlocutor will be assigned for the same and will be done within a specific time frame.

Thanking Amit Shah, Debbarma said, "We successfully got our Bru people rehabilitation in our state after 23 years by signing the Bru accord and today we have started a huge dialogue to ensure that our survival and existence are protected."

He also clarified that there were no discussions related to the alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party. "Only the interest of our dopha was discussed," the royal scion said.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met a Tipra Motha delegation led by party supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma at the state guest house in Agartala.

Debbarma, a descendant of the former ruling family of Tripura, had been seeking a constitutional solution to his party's demands. His new party Tipra Motha recently won 13 seats in the recently concluded Tripura state assembly.

Before meeting Amit Shah, Debbarma wrote on Twitter that Tipra has not compromised! Wait and watch.

Earlier in the day, Manik Saha was sworn in as Tripura's chief minister for the second term. Eight more ministers, including Santana Chakma, Sukla Charan Noatia, Pranajit Singha Roy, Ratan Lal Nath and Bikash Debbarma, were also sworn in by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.