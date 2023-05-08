Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Debbarma Says He Will Meet Amit Shah In New Delhi On May 10

Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on May 10.

Speaking to reporters, Debbarma said Shah has invited him to the meeting.

Meanwhile, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs AK Mishra, who has been appointed by the Centre to lead the dialogue for resolving the problems of indigenous people in Tripura, cancelled his visit to the state owing to the situation in Manipur.

"Mishra told me that he is not coming to Tripura because he is rushing to Manipur. After visiting Manipur, he will return to Delhi to brief the Centre about the prevailing situation there. Then, he will visit our state," Debbarma said on Sunday.

"Mishra expressed regret for not coming to our state. He is likely to be in Manipur for two-three days. Not only me, but he will also speak with Chief Minister Manik Saha, IPFT leaders and tribal samajpatis when he comes here," he said.

Tipra Motha won 13 seats in the assembly elections held in February on the plank of a separate 'Greater Tipraland' state for the indigenous people.