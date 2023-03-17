Tipra Motha Constitutes Panel To Examine Poll Performance

The Tipra Motha has constituted a five-member committee to assess its performance in the recent Tripura assembly elections, a senior party leader said on Saturday.

The panel members include party president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, besides Jagadish Debbarma, Mevar Kumar Jamatia, Rajeswar Debbarma and Buddhu Debbarma.

“The committee will assess the party’s performance in the polls, and make its recommendations within the next two months, to strengthen the unit at the grass-root level,” he said.

The Tipra Motha, a regional party floated in 2021, managed to clinch 13 seats of the 42 contested in the 60-member House.

The elected members of Tipra Motha are set to take oath as MLAs on Saturday.

The BJP-IPFT alliance retained the state, bagging 33 seats.