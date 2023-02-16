Tipra Motha Expects Majority In Tripura, Not To Be Kingmaker; 'Enough Chairs In Oppn'

As the Left Front-Congress partnership threatens to give the BJP a tough fight in Tripura, the Tipra Motha led by royal scion Pradyot Debbarma has exuded hope that they would get an absolute majority in the Assembly elections in Tripura. Speaking exclusively to Republic on Thursday, February 16, when the northeastern state is holding polls, Debbarma said that it would be wrong to say that Tipra Motha would help other parties in the formation of the government or he would be the kingmaker.

The Tipra Motha has candidates in 42 seats. The BJP is contesting in 55 seats, its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies, while there will be a friendly fight in one seat. The CPI(M) is contesting in 47 seats while its alliance partner Congress is fighting in 13.

On being questioned about Tipra Motha not contesting all seats, Debbarma said, "Neither is the CPI(M), the TMC, the Congress, or the BJP," adding, "Since we are fighting on 42 seats, we are confident of reaching the magic figure-the halfway figure."

'Going to bring the number down to less than 1 seat...'

Sticking to his demand for Greater Tipraland, Debbarma said that till the time a constitutional solution is about Tipra Motha is not going to join any party, be it the BJP or the Congress, or the CPI(M). Debbarma said, "You will have to give it in writing, we will see. In fact, I will get it printed in the newspaper. It should be transparent, and time-bound."

Debbarma highlighted how the vote base of Tipra Motha is much larger than the vote base of Congress. He highlighted how the BJP in 2018 had cut into the vote share of Congress, and said, "CPM, BJP in the last election got 18/20 seats, I am going to bring that number down to less than 1 seat. "

Tripura had been choosing the CPM-led Left Front for 25 years until the BJP witnessed a historic win in 2018. Of the 60 assembly seats, BJP won 36, IPFT 8, and CPM 16.

'If not, enough seats in opposition'

When asked about the plan ahead if Tipra Motha fails to get the desired results, Debbarma said, "There is always enough chairs and tables in the opposition...baithenge...Kya problem hai? But apne logo ko to nahi bechenge."

Scion of the erstwhile Manikya dynasty of Tripura, Debbarma has political lineage with both his parents having served previously as members of Congress. Debbarma’s own political life began with the Congress, before he quit the party in a huff in 2019 reportedly over differences with the party’s then-general secretary and northeast in-charge Luizinho Faleiro, among other reasons.