TIPRA Motha urges Amit Shah to bring 'constitutional solution' for 'Greater Tipraland' demand

A delegation of TIPRA Motha, the principal opposition party in Tripura, on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to bring a "Constitutional solution" to its demand for "Greater Tipraland".

Tipraha Indigenous People's Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said the home minister assured the delegation that the central government will soon start the process of discussions on the demands.

"Our agenda is very clear -- a Constitutional solution to our demand for Greater Tipraland. We met him today and have made it clear that we are interested in solving the genuine problems of the indigenous people. People are getting restless and we need an early ending," Debbarma told reporters after the meeting with Shah.

Debbarma, the royal scion of Tripura, said Shah told the delegation that the entire focus of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has been concentrated on Manipur due to the ongoing unrest in that state. However, discussions will be started with TIPRA Motha soon.

He also said the situation in Manipur is very unfortunate and added that they do not want a similar situation in any part of the northeast.

On June 29, Debbarma met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in Agartala and discussed a host of issues related to "political and administrative" matters.

He had said after the meeting, "I met the chief minister and discussed various issues related to politics and administration in a most cordial atmosphere. Let's see what comes out." The TIPRA Motha, an umbrella organisation of regional political parties, was floated by Debbarma in 2019.

In the 2021 elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, the TIPRA Motha won 18 of the 30 seats.

Earlier this year, it won 13 of the 60 seats in the assembly elections to become the main opposition party.