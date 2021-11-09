Tipu Jayanti Controversy: Karnataka Congress All Set To Celebrate While BJP Opposes

The Karnataka Congress and the ruling BJP on Tuesday locked horns as the controversy over the celebration of Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary or 'Tipu Jayanti' on November 10 erupted once again. The state Congress is planning to celebrate the 18th-century Mysore ruler's birth anniversary whereas BJP is still taking a stance not to support it.

Speaking to Republic, Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan said, "Tipu Jayanti was been celebrated from long time. Siddaramaiah, when he came to power, it was celebrated by his govt. Later the celebrations were cancelled. Like any other year even this year we will celebrate it grandly." However, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan, "It is not accepted and appreciated by the state of Karnataka, they are trying to go on with the narrative which is been rejected by the people of Karnataka. The rejection will increase. People of Karnataka will not accept the celebration of Tipu Jayanti.

In 2019, Siddaramaiah had lashed out at the then BJP CM Yediyurappa over his decision not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state and had said, "Chief Minister Yediyurappa has a hatred for Muslims. I don't know why he hates that religion. I have started Tipu Jayanti as I started Kanakadasa Jayanthi and Kempegowda Jayanthi. Tipu was a king like other kings and he has fought four battles against the British. Why Yediyurappa hates only one community, it shows their communalism."

18th-century ruler of Mysore a 'freedom-fighter'?

In 2018, a political controversy had erupted over Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary between the then ruling Congress government and the BJP. The Congress government led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was of the view that the 18th-century ruler of Mysore was a "freedom fighter" as he participated in the fourth Anglo-Mysore war and thus his birth anniversary should be celebrated.