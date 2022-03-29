Tipu Sultan Row: DK Shivakumar Accuses BJP Of Changing History, 'President Praised Him'

In an attack on the BJP, Congress leader DK Shivakumar reacted to the Tipu Sultan row and said that Tipu Sultan is a part of India's history and history can not be changed. He added that 'Tipu can not be removed from the history textbooks just because he belongs to a minority community'. Shivakumar's comments come in the wake of the Karnataka government's decision to tone down 'glorified content' about Tipu Sultan in school textbooks.

Continuing his attack, Shivakumar accused the Karnataka government of trying to 'modify history' and added that Tipu Sultan fought against the British for India's freedom.

In an attempt to defend Tipu Sultan, the Karnataka Congress President also said that the President of India Ram Nath Kovind had praised Tipu while he was addressing the Karnataka assembly during his visit.

"India is a very secular country. History can't be changed or modified. The present president of this country had come to the Karnataka assembly. He had praised the Tipu Sultan in his speech. We do not want any change in history. History can't be changed just because Tipu comes from a minority religion," DK Shivakumar said.

Tipu Sultan Row in Karnataka

The Karnataka government's school textbook review committee has advised that the "glorified content" on Tipu Sultan be toned down. The topic has sparked debate, but the state government has stated that the Tipu Sultan chapters would stay, but that inflated aspects about him will be removed. Congress has responded by accusing the government of targeting Tipu Sultan because he is a minority.

According to reports, the government has received a report from the school textbook review group, which is led by Rohith Chakra.

BJP's stand on Tipu Sultan

The BJP has spoken out against Tipu Sultan's praise for torturing and forcibly converting the Kodavas (Coorgis) to Islam. He is also accused of killing Mandayam Iyengars because they backed the then-Maharaja of Mysuru, and he is reviled in Dakshina Kannada because Christians think he committed crimes against the people belonging to their religion. Before dying in 1799 while defending his fort at Srirangapatna against British forces, Tipu Sultan is credited for taking on the British alone, establishing a powerful Navy, developing the Mysore silk trade, and enacting land reforms. In Karnataka, the BJP has outlawed 'Tipu Jayanti' and vowed to 'rewrite his history records.'