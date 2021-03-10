Tirath Singh Rawat Sworn In As 9th Uttarakhand CM - A Year Before State Assembly Polls

In a smooth transition of power, former BJP state chief Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the 9th chief minister of the hill state on Thursday in the presence of Governor Baby Rani Maurya at Raj Bhawan. Active in politics for two decades, Rawat has been a former pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamseva Sangh (RSS). In 2019, he was elected as a Member of Parliament to the 17th Lok Sabha. In 2012, he was elected as MLA and went on to become the chief of Uttarakhand's BJP unit in 2013. Previously, he was the first education minister of the state when Uttarakhand was formed in 2000.

Tirath Singh Rawat sworn in as CM

"I wish to thank PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for providing me this opportunity. No one can think a person from a small village will become CM - it is possible only in BJP. I will follow PM Modi's Sabka saath, sabka vishwas. I will take ahead CM Trivendra Rawat's work ahead," said Tirath Rawat. READ | Uttarakhand CM Rawat in Delhi to meet BJP leadership

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM

With just 10 days of completing his fourth year as CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening to Governor Maurya. Addressing a press briefing moments after tendering his resignation, Rawat remarked that the party has unanimously decided to pass on the post to another leader. "I have been in politics for a long time now. I never thought that the party would provide me with such a huge opportunity but it was only possible in BJP to give such a platform to an ordinary person" Rawat said after submitting his resignation.

Why was Rawat replaced?

On Saturday, top BJP observers like Dushyant Gautam and Raman Singh had rushed to the state as several MLAs have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Rawat. With Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, ex-BJP state chiefs Ajay Bhatt and Tirath Singh Rawat also attending the meeting, sources had reported that general secretary Suresh Bhat, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni were front runners for the CM post, replacing Rawat. Later, after the BJP core committee meeting with top leaders, the state chief Bansidhar Bhagat assured that there will be no change in leadership adding that CM Trivendra Singh Rawat will complete 5 years. Rawat also faces allegations of corruption for alleged money transfers to accounts of his relatives in 2016 to back a particular individual to head the Jharkhand Gau Seva Ayog.

Since the formation of the hilly state from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, both BJP and Congress which have ruled the state have often changed their CMs, resulting in their electoral loss in the next election. As per reports, Nityanand Swami, who was the state's first CM was replaced with Bhagat Singh Koshyari in 2002. On coming to power, Congress chose Narayan Dutt Tiwari - who completed his full term. In 2007, 2009 and 2011, BJP had two CMs Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal. Similarly, after the 2013 Kedarnath flash-floods, Congress replaced CM Vijay Bahuguna with Harish Rawat leading to its loss in 2017. Uttarakhand is set to go to polls in 2022.