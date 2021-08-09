Tirupati: AP CM Jagan's Uncle YV Subba Reddy Appointed TTD's Chairman For The Second Time

The Andhra Pradesh government reappointed YV Subba Reddy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle, as Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board on Sunday, putting an end to speculations. It was widely assumed that he would either be elected to the Rajya Sabha next year or that he would be appointed to the AP Legislative Council and recruited into the state Cabinet.

Despite the fact that there were other candidates for the TTD chairman post, the Chief Minister chose his uncle. According to the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987, Principal Secretary (Revenue-Endowments) G Vani Mohan issued a formal order forming the TTD Board with Subba Reddy as Chairman. In the order, the Principal Secretary stated that the remaining members would be appointed soon.

Reddy was earlier named the chairman in 2019

Subba Reddy was named chairman of the TTD Board for the first time on June 21, 2019, shortly after the YSRCP took power. Many people said Subba Reddy, like Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, was a Christian. Subba Reddy had denied the rumours, saying that he was "born a Hindu and will die a Hindu," and that the slander campaign had profoundly upset him. Prior to his appointment in 2019, Subba Reddy stated that CM Jagan requested him to serve as Chairman of the TTD Board and then proceed to the Rajya Sabha.

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and Indian Cements MD N Srinivasan, Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, My Home Group Chairman and prominent industrialist Rameshwar Rao Jupally, and Managing Director of Telugu daily Namaste Telangana and Telangana Today D Damodar Rao, among others, served on the previous TTD Board.

The political history of YV Reddy

Reddy was a member of the 16th Lok Sabha, representing the Ongole (Lok Sabha constituency) in Andhra Pradesh. He was elected as a candidate for the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party in the 2014 Indian general election. In 2019, he was named Chairman of TTD for the first time. He is married to Swarnalatha Reddy, the younger sister of YS Vijayamma, and was born in Medarametla, Prakasam District, to Yerram Chinna Poli Reddy and Yerram Pitchamma.

(Inputs from PTI)