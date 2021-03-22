TMC Accuses BJP Over Party Worker's Death In Jhargram; Stages Protest Outside Hospital

As the West Bengal elections near, the political situation in the poll-bound state is intensifying. A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Durga Soren was allegedly killed by BJP cadres near the Neutra bus stand area in Jhargram on Sunday night. According to sources, Soren was found unconscious on the road and when he was bought to Jhargram hospital, the doctor declared him dead. Reacting to this, the TMC workers later staged a protest and also blocked the road to protest against the death of their fellow party worker.

West Bengal Elections: TMC worker allegedly killed in Jhargram

Following the death of the TMC worker and the protest staged by his fellow party workers, a huge police force was deployed in the Jhargram hospital area. Reacting to the situation, TMC Spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya said, "We will see how soon the police take action."

TMC spokesperson said, "We will file an official FIR at the police station. I want to know from the BJP leader that so far how many TMC workers have died due to attacks planned by them during campaigning for Bengal polls."

BJP MP's Office-residence attacked by TMC goons

Earlier on March 18, BJP MP Arjun Singh had alleged a crude bomb attacks by the TMC goons at his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan'. The BJP MP had alleged that bombs have been hurled at around 15 places by 3 people and their associates in the Jagaddal area of Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas. Stating that the party is informing the police that criminals are roaming around with arms, Arjun Singh had said, "the West Bengal police are doing nothing."

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming West Bengal polls, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

The topic of poll violence has been ever-present in the poll-bound state. The BJP has alleged that over 120 of its workers have been killed in the last few years, while even the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee recently sustained injuries in what she claimed was a planned attack, though this has been officially refuted by the EC based on a report by the Chief Secretary and poll observers.

Trinamool Congress accuses BJP for party worker's death in Jhargram; TMC stages protest outside hospital