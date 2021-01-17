TMC Accuses BJP Of Luring Party Leaders With Money, Takes A Jibe With Bollywood Song

As the TMC has suffered a mass exodus with several of its party leaders jumping ship to join BJP, TMC has accused BJP of luring its politicians. While addressing a public rally on Sunday TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee accused the BJP of luring TMC leaders with money.

Banerjee was addressing a public rally in Liluah when he said, "Some left the TMC out of ambition for the post of chief minister or deputy chief minister. Some are still with us but are in a dilemma whether to join the BJP or not."

While recalling the popular Hindi song "Nach meri Bulbul toh paisa milega," Banerjee claimed that disgruntled TMC leaders who joined BJP are dancing to the tunes of the saffron party.

"These leaders are comfort seekers. They were with TMC only out of the desire for power. They are unhappy because the ministry having a high number of contracts was not given to them. When the election near, they are reminding people about problems in the state. What were they doing all this while?" said the TMC MP.

The TMC MP exuded confidence of his party winning over 200 seats and returning to power in West Bengal for another term. However, the ruling party has been facing fierce opposition in BJP which is emerging as a prime challenger in the state.

Kalyan Banerjee's remark comes after Bengal Minister for Forest Affairs Rajib Banerjee on Saturday claimed that people in TMC were not letting him 'work for the people'. Banerjee took to Facebook to dissent against the Trinamool, stating the senior leaders have not paid heed to his concerns. Banerjee had previously dissented against the Trinamool party and also attended Suvendu Adhikari's meeting before he joined BJP.

In a Facebook live session today, Banerjee claimed, "I feel very bad when the Youth is not getting jobs and education in West Bengal and can't support their families. I was stopped from doing work for the people. When I was called by the senior Party leaders earlier, I informed them about my displeasure but they have not yet heard. I have not been doing it just during the times of election, even in past I have spoken against the injustice." After his session, he further said that he had said what he wanted in that video, not wanting to add more.

"I will stay where people would want me to. But still, I have been patient." This fuelled speculations about Rajib Banerjee's joining the BJP. The poll-bound West Bengal is going through political turmoil where there has been an exodus of leaders and workers from the ruling TMC to the BJP in recent months.

Meanwhile, TMC has given an SOS call to all the opposition parties to back Mamata Banerjee against the rise of BJP in the state. TMC MP Saugata Roy issued a big appeal to the Congress and Left parties to back TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee as the next CM face if they were 'truly anti-BJP'. The Legislative Assembly election for 294 seats in the State is likely to be held in May 2021. The ruling party is suffering a mass exodus of leaders who quit party only to join BJP. Moreover, BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya has also stated that 41 more TMC MLAs are keen on jumping ship, adding that BJP will induct only those with a good reputation.

