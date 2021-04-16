TMC Accuses BJP Of 'phone-tapping' After It Releases Tape Of Mamata & TMC Candidate

After BJP released an audio recording of an alleged conversation between Mamata Banerjee and TMC's Sitalkuchi candidate Partho Pratim Roy, Trinamool on Friday, accused BJP of spying on its member via phone tapping. Addressing a press conference, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that BJP leaders who do not understand Bengali and playing a conversation between Mamata and her party member without understanding it. He questioned as to why central forces fired five bullets in self-defence at a polling station amid voting in phase-4 Bengal elections.

TMC accuses BJP of 'phone-tapping'

"In this tape, TMC's leader is talking to one of our party member. In parliament, we have said that our leaders and members are taped, today it got proved that the central government is tapping our phone. The people who are playing this tape, they themself don't understand the language. We ask, did the Central force fire live bullets in Cooch Behar or not? PM Modi said in a rally that Central forces fired bullets in self-defense, so where is the video proof of that? According to law, force is to be applied in self-defense, so why were bullets fired?," said O'Brein.

Earlier in the day, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya shared an alleged audio clip between Mamata Banerjee and TMC's Sitalkuchi candidate Partho Pratim Roy in which the Trinamool chief is heard instructing Roy to preserve the bodies of the victims to 'parade them the next day'. She is also heard allegedly telling Roy to file a 'strong FIR' with the help of a lawyer, after the election is over. Vowing that she will get the commanding officer, SP of Sitalkuchi arrested for the firing, Banerjee is heard telling Roy to ensure continuation of voting in the area.

Here is the conversation:

Mamata Banerjee: "Partho. Keep calm, get voting done and then we will decide" Partho Pratim Roy: "Ok Didi" Mamata Banerjee: "I will arrest everyone, every CRPF. Keep the dead bodies. Tomorrow there will be a rally with the dead bodies. tell the family members no will take the dead bodies today." Partho Pratim Roy: "Okay. Okay." Mamata Banerjee: "Keep calm, get voting done. They are doing these tricks so that you lose this election." Partho Pratim Roy: "I am on the field." Mamata Banerjee: "Who did this? CRPF?" Partho Pratim Roy: "CRPF. CRPF." Mamata Banerjee: "Who are these people? (victims)" Partho Pratim Roy: "Our people" Mamata Banerjee: "You do one thing. Lodge an FIR with the help of a lawyer. Don't do it alone." Partho Pratim Roy: "Ok Didi" Mamata Banerjee: "Tell the family that the FIR will be lodged after the election. Police will not take a statement now. File a strong FIR with a lawyer mentioning the command zone and SP. Both IC and SP should be named." Partho Pratim Roy: "Ok Didi" Mamata Banerjee: "Now concentrate on elections and get the voting done. Strengthen the polling agents." Partho Pratim Roy: "All booths have our agents." Mamata Banerjee: "Go to every booth and tell them twice." Partho Pratim Roy: "I am going to every booth." Mamata Banerjee: "Tell people to not worry and go cast their votes. They are doing this so people won't vote." Partho Pratim Roy: "Don't worry Didi" Mamata Banerjee: "They are doing this to do NPR and build their detention camp."

Didi Exposed again. In Conversation with TMC District President Didi told him to hold dead bodies so she can do Rally with dead Bodies pic.twitter.com/RCrvuuif2O — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 16, 2021

Cooch Behar firing

As stated by the CISF, its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants at polling booth no. 126 -Jorpatki in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegedly attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty.

CISF said that the mob then started approaching the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob. After more polling party arrived at the spot, a few rounds were fired after which the crowd was dispersed. This resulted in 5 to 6 miscreants sustaining fatal injuries out of which some of them succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile, the EC adjourned the poll in polling booth no.126 based on the interim report from Special Observers and announced compensation to the deceased's kin. While TMC has accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing a "cold-blooded murder" besides injuring three other innocent people in the Sitalkuchi, BJP has held TMC responsible alleging that a TMC mob gheraoed the Central forces.