TMC Accuses Centre Of 'political Witch-hunt' As CBI Quizzes Abhishek Banerjee's Wife

The TMC has accused the Centre of engaging in a ‘political witch hunt’ after CBI officials questioned West Bengal ruling party MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira in connection with their probe into a coal pilferage scam.

On Tuesday, an eight-member CBI team including a woman officer, reached MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in the Bhawanipore area in Kolkata to question his wife in connection with their investigation into the scam.

“Political witch-hunt by the Centre is shameful! Minutes after our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee lands in Agartala, ‘remote controlled’ CBI springs into action. Your fear is evident BJP, but we won’t back down!” the TMC said on Twitter.

Abhishek Banerjee is currently in Agartala of Tripura to campaign for the party in the upcoming bypolls there. The CBI had interrogated MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira in February last year ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

“This is nothing but political vendetta by the BJP. On a day when Abhishek is scheduled to address a program in Tripura, the CBI is knocking at his door to interrogate his wife. This is not a coincidence,” TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

However, the state BJP denied the allegations, saying these are “baseless” and asserted that the Central Bureau of Investigation is an independent agency. “The BJP has nothing to do with the CBI investigation. The allegations are baseless,” the party’s state unit spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Abhishek Banerjee 'potential accused' in West Bengal coal scam: ED tells SC

Abhishek Banerjee was declared a ‘potential accused’ by the Enforcement Directorate last month. The investigating agency had told Supreme Court that Banerjee is a potential accused in the West Bengal coal scam case and that it needs to interrogate him in Delhi as it would be difficult to conduct an inquiry in Kolkata. However, the Supreme Court noted that it is open for the ED to require the attendance of the accused in its Kolkata office and issued a notice to Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal to provide adequate security.

However, Abhishek Banerjee, who is the national general secretary of the TMC, had skipped his scheduled appearances before the ED. For a fresh round of questioning, the ED asked the Supreme Court to allow Abhishek Banerjee's interrogation in Delhi.

West Bengal coal mining scam

The alleged coal scam came under the spotlight on November 27, 2020, when the CBI registered a case against several leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways and other departments and others under various sections of IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED took up the investigation later, and it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered due to illegal coal mining near railway areas. In February last year, the CBI was restricted from investigating the illegal mining and transportation of coal, after which the Calcutta High Court allowed the CBI to continue the probe. Anup Majhi alias Lala, who is a local coal operative, is alleged to be the prime suspect in this case. The ED had claimed that Abhishek Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade.

According to a PTI report, the total proceeds of the crime generated through the scam has been to the tune of Rs 1,352 crore. In connection to the case, the ED has so far attached properties worth Rs 180 crore including land and flats situated in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

As per the latest attachment order issued in November 2021, the ED had claimed that Vinay Mishra, Vikas Mishra, and Anup Majhi, all close associates of Abhishek Banerjee and accused in the illegal coal mining and money laundering case are 'beneficial' owners of the assets.

