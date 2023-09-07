TMC Again Seeks Permission From Delhi Police To Hold Protests Over ‘withholding’ Of MGNREGA Funds

The Trinamool Congress has written fresh letters to the Delhi Police, seeking permission to hold demonstrations at three places in the national capital in early October to protest against the alleged withholding of funds under the rural jobs scheme by the Centre for West Bengal.

TMC's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien wrote three letters on September 6 to DCP Parliament Street Police station, New Delhi, seeking permission to organise dharnas at Jantar Mantar, outside Krishi Bhavan and in front of Union agriculture minister Giriraj Singh's residence on October 2 and October 3.

In the letters, O’Brien requested the Delhi Police “for permission for the Trinamool Congress to hold dharnas, involving workers from the state of Bengal, who have been denied wages under the MGNREGA scheme from 10 am to 6 pm on October 2 and 3” at Jantar Mantar, Krishi Bhavan and outside the minister’s residence.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will lead the protests in New Delhi. The ruling party in West Bengal had, in August, asserted that the Delhi Police refused permission for their October protest rally at Ram Leela Maidan in the national capital. However, the Delhi police subsequently stated that they received the application on August 30 and would review it.