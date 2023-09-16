TMC And BJP Councillors Clash During Kolkata Municipal Corporation Session

A brawl erupted between the ruling Trinamool Congress(TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors during the session of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The scuffle broke out due to a comment from Mayor Firhad Hakim.

According to sources, KMC chairperson Mala Roy expressed her astonishment that no question was raised from the opposition during the question hour. To this, Hakim said that the condition of the opposition bench is such that TMC councillors have to sit there and ask questions on their behalf.

The comment led to a verbal altercation between TMC and BJP councillors which later turned into a brawl. The session was temporarily halted and was restored after the situation returned to normalcy.

BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh claimed that he was having a light-hearted talk with the mayor when he was attacked by the TMC councillors.

"There was no issue...I was talking light-heartedly with the Mayor...Suddenly they came and attacked me...Every month there are attacks on us in the Corporation and today it happened in the House...If the situation is like this with people's representatives then what is the situation of the public...They have also given me show cause notice now...I exposed one of their scams and that's why they did not want us to speak," he said.