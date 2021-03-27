'TMC & Mamata Banerjee Under Pressure': Dilip Ghosh Reacts On TMC's 'faulty EVM' Charge

As West Bengal is witnessing its first phase of voting on Saturday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed of ‘EVM malfunctioning'. BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh reacted to the claims and said 'TMC knows that it is losing and that’s why it is making such allegations'. TMC took to Twitter and alleged ‘EVM malfunctioning’ and said that Kanthi Dakshin voters were displayed BJP's logo in the VVPAT machine despite voting for TMC. The party asked the Election commission to immediately look into the matter and said “This is serious! This is Unpardonable !"

While speaking Exclusively to Republic, Dilip Ghosh said that this is TMC's old habit of making false allegations and it won't affect the voters or results.

"These are TMC goons' old habit, but it is not going to have any consequences. Neither on the public nor on the election results. The public has come out and is protecting the EVM, our workers are already doing it and the Central Forces are deployed at every polling centre. I think it will not have any sort of affect on the election results, "he said. READ | West Bengal Elections 2021: 26 crude bombs recovered in Kolkata as state goes to polls

'TMC & Mamata Banerjee are under pressure'- Dilip Ghosh

On being asked about TMC's allegation on poll rigging, Ghosh said that TMC is putting all this facade because they know they are going to lose.

"TMC knows that it is losing & that's why they are saying all this. For such complaints, TMC should go to the Election Commission. TMC & Mamata Banerjee are under pressure and that is why they are saying such things", he stated. READ | TMC delegation meets EC over 'poll rigging' in Bengal; BJP says Mamata afraid of losing

'TMC targeting Media & Police'- Dilip Ghosh

"The media is very active today and is exposing everything, especially those who have come from the Centre, they are being targeted. The state police who used to follow their instructions are not doing it anymore because they also know that change (Poriborton) is going to happen in Bengal, so they are also being targeted, even the Central Army just to create the pressure, BJP president alleged.

BJP's Dilip Ghosh casts his vote

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh casts his vote at a polling booth in Jhargram in the first phase of state assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/bAL4RulEMy — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

BJP meeting with ECI

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by Kailash Vijayavargiya met the West Bengal EC at 2 pm. The BJP delegation's meeting with EC took after a TMC parliamentary delegation went there first on Saturday. The BJP claims to have an audio recording of CM Mamata Banerjee asking a Nandigram BJP leader to support her.

West Bengal Elections 2021

Polling for phase 1 of the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly began at 7 am on Saturday. The elections, which will continue till 6 pm, are being held amid tight security with the EC deploying around 730 companies of central forces, guarding 10,288 polling booths housed in 7,061 premises, officials said. The West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases and votes will be counted on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

