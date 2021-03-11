TMC Appeals To Cadre To Keep Emotions In Check Amid Mamata Banerjee's Hospitalisation

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked on her campaign trail in Nandigram on Wednesday evening, All India Trinamool Congress on Thursday issued a statement, appealing to all party workers to not let their emotions overflow. The statement read, "We will keep updating about Mamata Banerjee's health. We request everyone to maintain peace and not resort to means which Didi would not approve of. Let us all pray for all speedy recovery."

CM Mamata Banerjee's health bulletin

After the TMC supremo was rushed to the SSKM hospital on Wednesday, the 6-member team of doctors, who is treating the West Bengal Chief Minister informed that her condition is now "stable", but she will be kept under observation for the next 48 hours, during which several tests like blood tests, CT scan, ECG and others will be conducted. According to sources, the doctors have also prescribed a radiological examination. The doctors' team said, "A plaster has been done on the left ankle due to injury. but the pain in the foot is still there.

A video of Mamata Banerjee has also been shared where the Chief Minister appeals as well and updates on her health.

Mimi Chakraborty speaks to Republic

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on Thursday, TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty said that Mamata Banerjee is being examined by doctors, stating that the main priority is that the Chief Minister should get well first. The TMC MP said that the whole state is praying for her. "She is a tigress and will recover as soon as possible and I don't want to know anything political," she added.

Kailash Vijayvargiya reacts to TMC's accusations on BJP

Reacting to TMC's accusations that BJP had planned the alleged attack on the Chief Minister, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that every time an incident of this sort takes place, the party blames BJP. Stating that he strongly condemns the attack on CM Mamata, the BJP leader requested the Election Commission to make the videos resulting from the probe public.

Vijayvargiya said, "Mamata Banerjee is always surrounded by the police officers, how can people attack her and leave, It's surprising. I wish her a speedy recovery."

Republic Bangla accesses video of Nandigram incident

In the 2-minute clip that encompasses the incident in which the West Bengal CM was injured, the precise sequence of events and a sense of the atmosphere at the time when she was injured come to light. The Chief Minister is seen perched between the door of the car and its frame in an awkward manner, not holding anything for support, her hands joined in a namaste greeting to the people milled around her. There is a security officer holding her in place. The camera then pans out in the chaos, and when it returns to her in the frame, the incident has taken place and Mamata is injured.

TMC has postponed the party manifesto launch that was to take place on Thursday, in wake of the alleged attack on the Chief Minister. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases—March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29—with results to be announced on May 2.