TMC Appoints Satabdi Roy As State Vice President Of The Party Days After Rumours Of Exit

Two days after Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy met Abhishek Banerjee and set aside rumours of joining BJP, the Mamata Banerjee led party has made her the vice president of TMC. Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy had on January 15 put all speculation to rest by announcing that she will remain with TMC. Earlier, Roy had expressed her disenchantment with the Mamata Banerjee-led party and indicated that she would reveal her next step on Saturday. The parliamentarian changed her stance after an hours-long meeting with the West Bengal CM's nephew Abhishek. Clarifying that she had cancelled her visit to Delhi, she exuded confidence in TMC addressing her concerns.

Speaking to the media, she remarked, "I discussed my problems with Abhishek Banerjee. After talking for many hours, I am satisfied. I feel that the work will now happen as per my desire". "This was happening for many days. I had attended the march with Mamata Banerjee because she had invited me. I will go whenever she calls. But I can't go where I have not been called. But if I am not able to meet my voters, it is a problem," the Birbhum MP added.

#WATCH I am not going to Delhi tomorrow. I was with TMC and will remain with TMC, says TMC MP Satabdi Roy in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/YifUjQ5ekM — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2021

READ | West Bengal Imam Association Head Slams Asaduddin Owaisi As AIMIM Enters Mamata's Bastion

In the run-up to the polls, TMC faced their worst exodus since inception, as heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders, quit the party and joined BJP. Many other leaders are miffed due to the growing clout of Mamata's nephew Abhishek. While BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that they can bring the Mamata government down at the present moment because many MLAs are in talks with the party, ex-BJP chief Amit Shah has said that only Mamata and her nephew will be left in Trinamool till the election arrives.

READ | TMC's Appeal To Congress & Left Stirs Row In West Bengal; BJP Mocks 'desperate Mamata'

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Violence has already started in the state ahead of polls with both sides clashing wit each other. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. While the BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99.

READ | TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee makes shocking 'Saffron Rapist' remark; outraged BJP lashes out

READ | TMC counters Nadda's visit with actor Soham's rally; big row over Chaitanya Mahaprabhu