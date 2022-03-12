TMC Asks Congress To 'introspect' After Poll Debacle; 'doesn't Have Stronghold Anywhere'

Mounting its attack on the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday urged the grand-old-party to 'introspect' its recent election drubbing. Calling the Congress 'very weak', senior TMC MP Saugata Roy on Saturday underlined that the party had no stronghold anywhere.

"Congress party is very weak. They don't have any seats in West Bengal Assembly. They lost the Punjab elections also. They should introspect themselves. TMC has a stronghold in West Bengal but it seems that Congress doesn't have any stronghold anywhere," Saugata Roy told ANI.

Earlier today, a war of words had erupted between TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after the former presented a truce offer. "If Congress wants we all can fight (2024 general elections) together. Don't be aggressive for now, be positive. All political polities that want to fight BJP should walk together. Congress is losing their credibility, can't depend on Congress," said Mamata Banerjee.

In retaliation, Chowdhury went on to call Banerjee a 'BJP agent', and a 'mad person'. "Not right to respond to a mad person. Congress has 700 MLAs across India. Does Didi have it?" he asked.

In another repeat of its national and state-level losses, the Congress party was reduced to mere 18 seats while the AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. The party did not just lose the state but only 4 cabinet ministers were able to retain their seats. Its purported big guns like Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and sitting CM Charanjit Channi both lost to AAP candidates.

Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. In UP, Congress won only 2 seats, failing to retain both Gandhi bastions - Amethi and Rae Bareli. In the hilly state, the party won only 18 seats, while BJP won a historic 2nd term with 48 seats. In Manipur, Congress has been reduced to mere 5 seats, and in Goa, the party failed to stop the BJP from retaining power.