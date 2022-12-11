TMC Attacks PM Modi Over 'shortcut Politics' Remark; Calls BJP 'biggest Enemy Of Nation'

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'shortcut politics' remarks he made earlier in the day in strong words. The party's spokesperson Saket Gokhale, in a Twitter post, accused the BJP of 'toppling governments' and called it the country's 'biggest enemy'.

A man whose party topples elected governments by buying off/threatening MLAs using central agencies is talking about “shortcut politics”, Gokhale tweeted. "Agree with Modi 100% when he insinuates that his party BJP is the biggest enemy of the country," he further stated.

Gokhale was recently arrested for his allegedly fake tweets over the Morbi bridge tragedy. He was soon granted bail but was arrested again by the Gujarat police before securing a second bail on December 9. "BJP's nefarious agenda is out again. Our Nat spokesperson Saket Gokhale was arrested again moments after his release by the Gujarat Police, with no good reason. Democratic rights of citizens are at risk! We demand his unconditional release," TMC had tweeted.

PM Modi's statements irk Saket Gokhale

During his address in Nagpur, PM Modi said that the country needed sustainable development and not "shortcut politics" while slamming several politics for destroying the economy. A developed India can become a reality through united strength, progress and development of all states. When we have a narrow approach towards development, opportunities are also limited," he said.

''In the last eight years, we have changed the mindset and approach with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' (with everyone's efforts and trust). Some political parties are trying to destroy the country's economy and people should expose such politicians and parties. My appeal to all political leaders is to focus on sustainable development instead of shortcut politics. You can win elections with sustainable development," PM Modi said.

These statements managed to irk TMC's Gokhale who is in muddy waters as a Meghalaya government-owned firm Meghalayan Age Limited (MAL) has filed a defamation suit against him as the spokesperson alleged that the company misappropriated over Rs 630 crore in the state.