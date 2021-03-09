'TMC Bastions Destroyed, BJP Has Entered Hearts Of People,' Says Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network where he exuded confidence over BJP's victory in West Bengal talking about how all age-old TMC bastions had been destroyed with the BJP and PM Modi entering the hearts of the Bengal citizens.

"I am 100% certain of our victory. Today our nomination rally was like a victory rally, the volunteer's enthusiasm and the response of the people is clear. We will form the government in Bengal with 200+ seats. All these age-old bastions are now demolished, if there is any stronghold today it is of the BJP and Modiji who are in the hearts of people," said Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The BJP leader also opined on the highly-anticipated Nandigram battle, hitting out at Mamata Banerjee saying that she will be forced to vacate the place sooner or later. His response came to reports of the TMC supremo renting a house in her bastion Nandigram, anticipating her victory from the region.

"Every common person is fed-up of Mamata's corruption, extortion, and cut-money, now they want to bring in BJP. Everywhere I go I hear-- 'Mamata jacchi, Modi acchi' (Mamata will go and Modi will come). All over people want BJP to come, they want a state of peace and that will happen once we come. Mamata's rental house in Nandigram is on rent, not her own you always have to vacate a house you take on rent," he jibed.

Ahead of the West Bengal polls, sources reported that CM Mamata Banerjee is expected to file her nomination papers for the Nandigram assembly seat on Wednesday. TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will do the same on Friday. With Mamata all set to visit the region, Adhikari's posters have dotted Nandigram with the line- 'Nandigram wants Medinipur's own son, not an outsider'.In a straight dare to Mamata, Suvendu has said that 'Nandigram is not a challenge' asserting that he will defeat Mamata and send her back to Kolkata.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls between March 27-April 29 with the counting of votes on May 2.

