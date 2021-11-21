TMC-BJP Clash In Agartala Over Saayoni Ghosh's Arrest; Police Resort To Lathi-charge

A ruckus broke out outside the Agartala Police station on Sunday after Trinamool Congress and BJP workers clashed during the interrogation of Bengali film actor and TMC Youth President Saayoni Ghosh. As per the visuals accessed by Republic TV, a lathi-charge had to be done by the police to bring the situation under control. The attack took place near the women's police station in East Agartala. The ruckus broke out against the backdrop of Saayoni Ghosh's arrest. The TMC leader was arrested under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) after more than 3-hours of interrogation on Sunday evening over her 'Khela Hobe Biplab Babu' tweet.

Speaking to Republic TV, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the targeting of TMC leaders had shown the 'true colours' of the BJP government. "The Bipab Deb government is showing its colours. Yesterday BJP interrupted the meeting by TMC leaders, today Saayoni Ghosh was attacked and she has been arrested in Agartala. This shows the colours of the BJP government led by Bipalb Deb," he said.

Saayoni Ghosh arrested

Saayoni Ghosh's arrest comes with regards to her viral post that showed her travelling near an election rally of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb. In the video, Ghosh was heard saying 'Khela Hobe Biplab Babu', mocking the turnout of people at the CM's rally. "Tripura's "chief" ministerial meeting was attended by 50 people. More than that is seen in the meetings of our candidates. The game will be played eye to eye in support of the mother-land-people of Tripura and the BJP's gundaraj will come to an end," she had tweeted.

Clashes between the BJP and TMC come ahead of the 2023 Tripura Elections. Yesterday, BJP-turned-TMC leader Babul Supriyo claimed that his car was allegedly attacked by BJP protesters who gheraoed him at the Ramnagar outpost area of Tripura. Since the return of veteran leader Mukul Roy to the TMC folds, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been eyeing to make inroads into the state. Roy had been instrumental in bringing six Congress MLAs to TMC and later to BJP in Tripura in 2016. His efforts had been instrumental in helping BJP wrestle Tripura from 25 years of CPM rule in 2018.

