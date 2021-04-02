TMC Blocks BJP's Baishali Dalmiya's Rally A Week Ahead Of Third Phase Polling

A scuffle broke out between the TMC and BJP workers in the Howrah district of West Bengal at Baishali Dalmiya's election rally which was allegedly blocked by the Trinamool. Former TMC leader who's now with the BJP Dalmiya has alleged that Mamata Banerjee's party is creating a stir a week ahead of voting.

In January, Dalmiya was expelled from the TMC weeks after she had exposed the rot within the party in an interview with Republic TV. Later she joined the BJP along with Rajib Banerjee, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh.

Suvendu's convoy attacked

Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy came under attack in Nandigram on Thursday afternoon as miscreants hurled stones at Adhikari’s vehicle at is passed from the Satengabari area, but the BJP leader managed to escape unhurt. A media vehicle following Adhikari's car reportedly sustained damage. The incident had taken place just a few hours after Adhikari cast his vote at the Nandanayak Bar Primary School in Nandigram during the second phase of the assembly election.

A BJP worker was found hanging in Nandigram on Thursday morning. Uday Dubey was found hanging at his home in the Bhekutia area of Nandigram, triggering tension amid the high-profile election battle. BJP has alleged that Dubey was under tremendous stress as he was receiving threats from the TMC after he attended a roadshow led by Mithun Chakraborty who campaigned in the area on March 30.

The remaining phases of the eight-phase election in West Bengal are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Image: ANI

