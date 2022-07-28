'TMC Busy Protecting Its Family & Its Leader, Just Like Congress,' Says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee was suspended for his role in the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam, BJP National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh on July 28 attacked the TMC and claimed that the party was preoccupied with defending its leader, much like the Congress.

While speaking to the media, Ghosh said, "These people keep changing their statements every day. This is all drama. The party wants to cut relations with Partha Chatterjee. Now Mamata ji, her nephew and the government all are busy saving the family. All of them (TMC) are busy saving the family, to save their leader like the Congress party. I do not think anyone will be saved."

Alleging that the scam could be to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore, Ghosh added, "Hundreds of people are involved in that scam who used to collect money. Government officials, MLAs, MPs, Ministers and leaders of block levels are involved in the scam. And gradually all the information will come out, there is a big scam. Didi says Bengal is the frontrunner. Yes, she is right Bengal is the frontrunner in corruption."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Saumitra Khan has alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could be involved in this scam and demanded that she should also be arrested.

Partha Chatterjee sacked

Earlier on July 28, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sacked Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee as state minister days after he was arrested in the SSC recruitment scam.

Chatterjee, the secretary-general of TMC, held the portfolios of Commerce & Industry, Parliamentary Affairs, Information Technology and Electronics, and Public Enterprises & Industrial Reconstruction in the state cabinet.

According to officials, Bengal Chief Minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee will look after industry, other portfolios held by sacked minister Chatterjee for the time being.

ED Recovers More Cash From Partha Chatterjee’s Aide's Residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crore from the residence of West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee during an overnight raid on July 27. The latest recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized last week from her flat in south Kolkata. A black diary was also recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's residence which contained sensational information pertaining to the names of illegal recruits who need to be included in the merit list, as well as, how much money would be passed from what location.

Chatterjee was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. The Bengal Minister was sent to ED custody till July 25. A special PMLA court in Kolkata on July 25 extended his ED remand and sent his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the investigation agency's custody till August 3.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI