BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh was allegedly attacked while attempting to enter Bhabanipur by TMC supporters on Monday. Refuting claims, TMC instead accused BJP's Dilip Ghosh of threatening the locals as Ghosh's security personnel was seen displaying his gun at the mob in an attempt to guard the BJP VP and disperse the attackers. Republic Media Network reached out to TMC Spokesperson Biswajit Deb and Saugata Roy to understand their take on the outrageous attack on Dilip Ghosh as the by-polls approach on September 30.

Sharing a video clip, BJP accused TMC of sending its goons to attack Dilip Ghosh and his supporters. Moreover, visuals from the ground show violent clashes between party workers of both parties with several sustaining injuries. Take a look at the video below:

1.1 How safe is the life of the common man in this state when public representative is being attacked in Bhabanipur, the home turf of Madam Chief Minister ? pic.twitter.com/bgU2DLqEiu — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) September 27, 2021

TMC Spokesperson on the attack on Dilip Ghosh: 'Deliberately orchestrated BJP'

TMC Spokesperson Biswajit Deb in a telephonic conversation interacted with the Republic Media network and claimed that Dilip Ghosh had lost his mental balance. While speaking on the attack on BJP VP Dilip Ghosh, Deb attested that such attacks had been happening because of the BJP and they are trying to create an environment of terror in Bhabanipur. He added, "But the people of Bhabanipur will not tolerate this type of nuisance and BJP will get a befitting reply." While adding to the aforementioned, the TMC spokesperson showed confidence that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee would win by a huge margin of one lakh vote in Bhabanipur. The attack on Dilip Ghosh has been deliberately orchestrated by the BJP.

Deb added, "BJP is repeating what it had done during the 2021 General election as they know that Bhabanuipur is a lost cause and are nowhere near when the contest in Bhabanipur is taken into consideration. The BJP is trying to disrupt the entire election by calling outsiders goons. But this will not work in Bhabanipur."

TMC leader says attack on Dilip Ghosh was a 'drama'

TMC leader Saugata Roy said that the attack on Dilip Ghosh was to attain 'media mileage'. He told the Republic Media Network, "BJP's wants to create trouble because they know that they are not going to win the elections. We want a peaceful vote because we are sure of winning. We want all parties to participate in the campaign."

Saugata mentioned that Dilip Ghosh had gone to campaign in an area where there was a lot of resentment against him as the latter had used a lot of bad language against Mamata Banerjee. Saugata also noted how Dilip Ghosh escaped from the scene while chanting, " Jai Shri Ram," as his security pointed a revolver at the crowd to push them to disperse. Saugata claimed that the attack on BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was a 'drama' to attract attention.

Twitter - Dilip Ghosh/ANI