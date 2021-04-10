TMC Calls 'Clubhouse' Chat A 'pressure Tactic By BJP'; Demands To Release Entire Audio

In the aftermath of the leaked audio of a 'Clubhouse' app chat between Prashant Kishor and some journalists, TMC MP Dola Sen on Saturday, alleged that it was 'pressure tactic' by BJP to divert attention from the polls. Asking BJP to release the entire tape, Sen said that 'mind games' were being played by the saffron party. Currently, 44 seats in Bengal are up for grabs in phase-4 of polls, with results to be released in May 2.

BJP shares 'leaked' audio clips from 'Clubhouse' chat

Earlier in the day, a leaked Clubhouse conversation between TMC's election strategist Prashant Kishor and several journalists on the possible outcome of the West Bengal Assembly elections has stirred controversy. In the leaked Clubhouse chat between Prashant Kishor and several top journalists, Kishor is heard admitting that parties, including the TMC woo the Muslim community for votes and PM Modi's popularity is on par with Mamata Banerjee. Kishor has challenged BJP to show courage & share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it adding 'BJP will not to CROSS 100 in WB'.

On being asked about which way the Matua Community is voting, the poll-strategist said that he feels the BJP enjoyed the support of 75% of the Matua community. Prashant Kishor goes on to say, “there are a lot of BJP workers on ground. All those workers could have been imported from the left, but are dedicatedly working for BJP. He added that the anger against TMC, BJP's polarisation and PM Modi's popularity alongside BJP's electoral machinery had opened the doors for the saffron party to polarise and get SC votes.

Responding to the lack of anti-incumbency faced by the Modi government, Prashant Kishor says, “The anti-incumbency is against the state govt and not the central govt and Modi is popular here, very popular. If we are doing a leader survey then Modi and Mamata are equally popular. Which is a very big thing, Modi is very popular.” On being asked about Muslim appeasement, he said, “There has been blatant effort to appease the minorities. Look at West Bengal, politics here, whoever casts vote for Muslims will form the government.”

Bengal polls

Bengal had witnessed a voter turnout of 82% in Phase-1, 86.11% in Phase-2 and 84.61% in Phase-3 polls. Clashes were seen between BJP and TMC workers, with both alleging 'voter suppression' across Nandigram in Phase-2 while sporadic instances of violence were seen in Phase-1 too. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself toured election booths across Nandigram, dialling the Governor - complaining that several voters are not being allowed to vote. She has also complained to the EC, filed an FIR and termed the elections the 'most-rigged of all time', simultaneously claiming that she will win Nandigram easily. In Phase-3, (EVMs) and VVPAT were found at a TMC leader's house leading to suspension and sporadic instances of violence across Hooghly, Howrah and Paraganas. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.