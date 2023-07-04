TMC Candidate Shot In Leg During Clash In South 24 Parganas

In yet another politically motivated incident of crime, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate was shot in the leg during a clash in the Kultali area of South 24 Parganas on Monday night.

Qutubuddin Gharami was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident has again resulted in a political blame game with parties accusing each other of instigating the clash.

While CPI(M) alleged TMC infighting was behind the incident, the TMC was quick to accuse CPI(M) and Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) miscreants for the crime.