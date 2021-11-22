TMC Can't Even Rent Cars In Tripura, BJP Keeps Destroying Them: Sushmita Dev

Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev accused the BJP of misusing the state administration and the police in the backdrop of Tripura Violence.

Speaking to Republic Media Network on Monday, Sushmita Dev accused the Police of conducting a one-sided investigation into the FIRs filed in the Tripura violence. At least 19 people were injured as supporters of BJP and TMC clashed in Teliamura in Tripura's Khowai district, following which prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in the area.

Speaking on the ground-reality of Tripura, Sushmita Dev said, "Trinamool is concentrating on Tripura in a big way which is hurting the BJP. Rather than taking us on democratically, they are basically using their muscle power to intimidate and threaten our workers, candidates, our leaders right from Abhishek Banerjee to Saayoni Ghosh."

"It is a complete abuse of power. We don't get permission for any meeting, they cancel it last moment. So, its misuse of state administration and Police. As you know we have moved to the Supreme Court, we have also moved a contempt because they failed to provide us security. We had moved to Supreme Court which gave us a protection order and yet we had to file more than 11 FIRs and no arrest have been made. So, it's definitely no fair play," added Sushmita Dev.

The TMC has approached the Supreme Court against the law-and-order situation in the state. The TMC leadership on Monday informed the Apex court that the law-and-order situation in the state is worsening by the day. Earlier, the court had directed the Tripura government to provide security to campaigners in the state after the TMC filed a plea alleging attacks against the party’s members in the state.

Sushmita Dev on West Bengal Violence

On whether the Tripura violence was a revenge act for West Bengal post-poll violence, Sushmita said, "Human Rights Commission, CBI, and other agencies have taken action in West Bengal. I believe that this is a wrong narrative. Let the investigation happen. Every video and picture that we have released is showing TMC workers getting beaten and intimidated in Tripura."

"Union Minister Amit Shah and other ministers campaigns happened in West Bengal, they could move around in rented cars but nobody is renting us cars in Tripura as they have broken hundreds of cars over the last one and a half months. This never happened in West Bengal," added Sushmita Dev.

On Anirban Sarkar attacking a BJP activist with a sharp weapon

Five, including TMC leader Anirban Sarkar, were arrested for allegedly attacking a BJP activist with a sharp weapon during the violence.

Addressing that, Sushmita said, "This Anirban Sarkar case, he is the guy whose photograph was released who has got a big gash on the back of his head. So, you arrest Anirban because he allegedly attack someone, have they made any arrest who had attacked Anirban? "What is happening is there are FIRs from both sides but the Police is consistently arresting our people charging them to attempt to murder. Can any BJP leader say that they have been attacked? No, but Abhishek Banerjee has been attacked, Kunal Ghosh has been attacked, I have been attacked but there are no arrests so it's totally one-sided."

The Tripura Police detained TMC youth wing chief Saayoni Ghosh on Sunday after a complaint by a BJP worker that she was causing disturbance close to an election rally of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The Police detained her for questioning and she was in custody for more than 24 hours. She was visited by TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after she had been questioned. TMC leaders claimed that the BJP workers had been physically hurting the TMC workers outside the East Agartala Women's police station on Sunday.

