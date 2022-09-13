TMC Can't Mute People's Voice: Dharmendra Pradhan Slams Mamata Govt On Corruption, Anarchy

Amid the ongoing faceoff between the BJP and the ruling TMC, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for being indulged in corrupted practices and murdering the democracy in the state. Further claiming that the saffron party's 'Nabanna rally' has rattled the corrupt and power-drunk in West Bengal, he said that muscle-flexing and state-sponsored violence will not mute people’s voices.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister wrote, "Cholo Nabonno has clearly rattled the corrupt and power-drunk in West Bengal. Bengal has risen to reclaim its glory. Bengal has risen against anarchy, corruption and murder of democracy. No amount of muscle-flexing and state-sponsored violence will mute people’s voices."

Bengal has risen to reclaim its glory. Bengal has risen against anarchy, corruption and murder of democracy. No amount of muscle-flexing and state-sponsored violence will mute people’s voices. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 13, 2022

Pradhan's statement came after BJP workers were subjected to a brutal crackdown by the Bengal police when they were proceeding for the 'Nabanna rally'. Meanwhile, hundreds of BJP workers and several BJP leaders were seen being detained by the state police.

Many party workers and leaders were also injured during the crackdown. Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta was one of the BJP leaders who was injured as well.

Police clash with protesters during Nabanna rally

In order to thwart the attempt of the saffron party to conduct its march in Bengal against the Mamata Banerjee-led government, the state police resorted to arrests and detentions. Notably, the Howrah bridge was also barricaded to prevent the movement of BJP workers. The BJP protesters were dispersed using water cannons as police resorted to force.

In various visuals emerging from the protest sites in Howrah, the police was seen unleashing tear gas and lathis on the workers of the saffron party. Enormous stand-offs have been seen between police and protesters. Several male constables of Kolkata police were also seen assaulting women workers of the party.

Calcutta HC seeks report from Mamata government

Following the massive police crackdown on BJP workers and its leaders during the party's 'Nabanna Chalo' march on Tuesday, Calcutta High Court has sought a report from the West Bengal Home Secretary. Hearing the BJP’s plea against senior state government officials for proactive police action against saffron party workers, the Calcutta HC sought a report from the state’s Home Secretary by September 19 on the matter.