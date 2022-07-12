TMC Capitalises On Defection Scare In Goa: 'Congress & BJP Are 2 Sides Of Same Coin'

After Congress accused its two senior Goa MLAs of hobnobbing with BJP, TMC sought to capitalise on the situation and projected itself as the most trustworthy party in the State. Addressing a press briefing in Panaji on Monday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien lamented that Congress legislators were allegedly willing to switch sides in lieu of crores of rupees. Maintaining that BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin, he urged people to repose their faith in TMC which is set to launch new public outreach initiatives in Goa.

Derek O'Brien remarked, "What we are seeing is a circus where these MLAs elected on one ticket are going to another ticket. BJP is running an ATM machine or a printing press- the kind of money which is being offered. Who is being forgotten and betrayed in all this? It is the people of Goa. We don't want to pass any comment on how much money is being paid, everyone can use their own imagination. How many will go from here to there? What we are saying is that please keep trusting TMC. We are not here for a 50-metre race. We will be beside you. We have some very interesting programmes which will be announced."

"We had made this prediction that Congress in Goa is not to be trusted. BJP is not to be trusted because they are two different sides of the same coin. It was exactly what was anticipated. The people of Goa have been betrayed, fooled, and taken for a ride. This will keep happening," he added.

Important press conference by Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha, AITC, Shri @derekobrienmp, State in-charge Shri @KirtiAzaad and Goa TMC leaders.https://t.co/0zo71ipbe3 — AITC Goa (@AITC4Goa) July 11, 2022

Congress faces defection scare

Addressing a press conference on July 10, AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao accused Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo and former CM Digambar Kamat of working in cahoots with BJP to engineer a 2/3rd split in the Congress Legislature Party. While some of these MLAs held a meeting with Goa CM Pramod Sawant, the latter claimed that he was unaware of their desire to join BJP. While both Lobo and Kamat denied Congress' charge, the fear of defections stems from the fact that 15 out of 17 MLAs elected on a ticket of the Sonia Gandhi-led party in the 2017 polls jumped ship to other parties.

TMC's foray into Goa politics

In the lead-up to the Goa Assembly election, many posters featuring TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) were put across the state. After former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party along with ex-MGP MLA Lavoo Mamledar, several other leaders from other parties including Congress and BJP followed suit. While two sitting MLAs - Congress' Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco and Churchill Alemao of NCP - jumped ship to TMC, the former quit the party within a month's time.

While TMC was expected to maximize its gains by forging an alliance with MGP, it drew a blank despite getting 5.21% of the popular vote. Similarly, MGP's seat tally fell from 3 to 2 this time. The Mamata Banerjee-led party potentially lost out on two seats- Curtorim which Lourenco won as an Independent and Navelim where Faleiro was not given a ticket despite being a 7-time MLA.