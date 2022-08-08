TMC Censors General Secy Kunal Ghosh For 14 Days Over Remarks Against Partha Chatterjee

In a recent development in the West Bengal Cash scam case, the Trinamool Congress has recently censored the West Bengal General Secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for his remarks on sacked TMC minister Partha Chatterjee. TMC has ordered Kunal Ghosh not to speak to the media against the suspended party leader for 14 days.

The decision came after recent comments by the party’s West Bengal General Secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh against the suspended party leader Partha Chatterjee.

Notably, speaking to reporters, TMC West Bengal General Secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Partha should know how it feels in Jail. As I have spent my life in prison, let Partha do the same.”

Ghosh further added, “The party has nothing to do with this scam. We do not wish to comment on his remarks regularly.”

On July 28, Kunal Ghosh urged TMC to sack West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and also asked to remove him from all party posts after his arrest in an alleged SSC recruitment scam.

Taking to Twitter, State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “Partha Chatterjee should be removed from the ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement is considered wrong, the party has every right to remove me from all posts.”

ED arrests Partha Chatterjee

After conducting several raids, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Partha Chatterjee following allegations of his role in a massive school jobs scam.

ED claimed to have seized a huge amount of cash in the West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam. The current minister for industries and commerce of West Bengal was the state's education minister when the alleged illegal recruitments of teaching and non-teaching staff were made in government-run and aided schools by West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

ED officials have recovered cash amounting to approximately 29 crore from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, who is also a close aid of the West Bengal minister. Besides cash a number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold has also been recovered from various premises of the individuals linked to the scam.