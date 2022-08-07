TMC Censors Kunal Ghosh For 14 Days Over Remarks Against Sacked Leader Partha Chatterjee

Trinamool Congress has censored the party's West Bengal General Secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for 14 days for commenting against sacked TMC minister and suspended party leader Partha Chatterjee.

Kunal Ghosh recently said that stirred a row for his comment on Partha Chatterjee spending time in prison. Talking to reporters, Kunal said, “Partha should know how it feels in jail. As I have spent my life in prison, let Partha do the same.”

The Trinamool leader said that he has accepted the decision that the party has taken. He will not give any political reactions to the media for 14 days.

Kunal Ghosh has been vocal about Partha Chatterjee who has been arrested in an alleged SSC recruitment scam. The former Rajya Sabha MP said that Chatterjee is himself responsible for his fate.

"Why was he silent for the last few days after his arrest? He has every right to approach the court and prove his innocence. The party has nothing to do with this scam. We do not wish to comment on his remarks regularly," Kunal Ghosh had said.

Partha, Arpita sent to jail till Aug 18 in SSC scam

Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were sent to 14 days of judicial custody on Friday in the school recruitment case.

The court also rejected a bail plea of the ex-minister and directed both accused to be produced on August 18 when the matter will be heard again.

The two were arrested after Enforcement Directorate claimed that it recovered Rs 49.80 crore in cash, gold bars and jewellery from apartments owned by Mukherjee, besides property documents and a company in joint holding. The duo is facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).