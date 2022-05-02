TMC Chief Thanks People Even As BJP Holds Rally On 1st Anniversary Of Post-poll Violence

One year after TMC's win in the West Bengal polls, CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted about the power of people in democracy whereas BJP will embark on a 10-day protest campaign to raise awareness on a series of post-poll violence in the State.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a Twitter thread bowed down to the power of the people in a democracy and said, "I am ever grateful to our Ma- Mati-Manush for having shown to the high & mighty, last year on this day, the indomitable courage of Bengal. Our people showed to the world that there is no bigger power than the power of people in a democracy. Our commitment to true nation-building should continue, for there are many more battles to be fought together & won together," further urging, May 2 to be called Ma -Mati- Manush Divas (Mother, Earth, Citizen day).

I am ever grateful to our Ma- Mati-Manush for having shown to the high & mighty, last year on this day, the indomitable courage of Bengal.

(1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 2, 2022

However, BJP has also announced various programmes as a part of the 10-day agitation to mark one year of the violence that ensued after the announcement of the assembly election results resulting in the killing of many people and atrocities against women, which also led to an exodus of many from the state to adjoining states.

The general rally will be held on May 2 as an introduction to the series of protest programmes. All MPs and MLAs including Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta Majumder, Shuvendu Adhikari will be present. The procession will start from Subodh Mallick Square, Kolkata at 2 pm with an Assembly on Rani Rasmoni Avenue. There will be an annual function and commemoration meeting at the house of Abhijit Sarkar, the victim of the post-poll violence.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, LoP, West Bengal assembly tweeted videos of the violence post-election in 2021.

Today marks the 1st year of unabated violence unleashed on @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas & their families as the Bidhan Sabha results were announced.

Poor innocent Sanatanis across WB were targeted. Women raped & molested. Homes burnt. People killed. Lakhs fled to save themselves. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) May 2, 2022

Post poll violence in West Bengal in 2021

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF were up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of Assembly poll results in West Bengal in 2021. In its report submitted on July 12, the NHRC committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of the 'Rule of Law'. Ruling that TMC's allegations of bias against the NHRC panel don't hold merit, the Calcutta HC agreed to order a CBI probe in cases of murder and crimes against women on August 19.

IMAGE: ANI / PTI