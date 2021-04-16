TMC Claims EC's New Rules 'suit BJP Leaders Flying In From Delhi'; Cries 'COVID Exposure'

Reacting to EC's new rules for the remaining three poll phases in Bengal, TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Friday, alleged that the new rules were tailored to suit BJP leaders travelling to and from Delhi. Claiming that these leaders will fly to Kolkata, hold meetings and then leave, O'Brien added that such a deed will expose people to COVID-19. Mamata Banerjee has accused Modi-Shah of 'spreading COVID-19 in Bengal', while holding massive rallies herself.

TMC reacts to EC's new rules

Today the umpire said 7 pm to 10 am no campaigning, this is very suitable to those living in Lutyens bungalows in Delhi. They have breakfast in Delhi, fly down to Kolkata, do some meetings in heat & they will go back. This will expose people to COVID19: Derek O'Brien, TMC https://t.co/qKfhAxb6ho pic.twitter.com/gZgiGj43JG — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

EC extends silence period

Earlier in the day, EC issued new rules amid the massive spread of COVID-19 across India, curtailing campaigning to 7 PM. No campaigning is allowed between 7 PM and 10 AM and silence period has been extended from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining three phases. EC has stated that any violation of COVID guidelines will be sternly dealt with criminal action. It has also tasked organisers of public meetings, rallies to provide masks and sanitisers to every person attending these meetings at their own cost. It has also told star campaigners to demonstrate by their personal example to wear mask, use sanitisers & maintain social distance & put in place such crowd control measures. Inspite of TMC's demand, EC has denied clubbing of remaining election phases in one go.

Bengal rallies flout COVID norms

With BJP, Trinamool and the Congress-Left alliance entangled in battle for Bengal, top leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury are holding massive rallies and roadshows across the state. Visuals shared by these leaders show massive crowds flouting social distancing guidelines, not wearing masks, cheering as the nation battles a second COVID-19 wave. With experts expressing concern over the lack of any social distancing in these rallies, many have criticised these politicians for sending the wrong message amid a pandemic.

The Bengal polls have seen several violent clashes - most recent in Sitalkuchi where four locals were killed by CISF firing when a mob tried to gherao a polling station and attack officials. Several other sporadic incidents of violence have been seen. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third and fourth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent and 79.90 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.