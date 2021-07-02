TMC Claims Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Involved In Kolkata Fake Vaccination Drive

On Thursday, July 1, Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy accused that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar might also be part of the fake vaccination camp scam. The case is related to the alleged Kolkata fake vaccination drive organised by the accused Debanjan Deb that administered doses of random drugs instead of the COVID vaccine.

Speaking at a press conference, the TMC leader showed pictures of accused Debanjan Deb's security personnel with West Bengal Governor's family.

Roy said, "It is very bad if Governor has any relation with the man who cheated people. Jagdeep Dhankhar talks about every issue but why is he quiet over fake vaccines?"

Suggesting the state government to take action against the Kolkata fake vaccination drive, he stated, "The state government will look into it, as the report has been asked for. SIT is doing an investigation. Let the report come out".

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was duped in the fake vaccination drive

On June 25, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the police to investigate the matter two days after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was allegedly given fake vaccination at such a camp. She had stated that she received the jab at the camp and felt something suspicious about the functioning of the system when she did not receive any message post-COVID-19 vaccination.

The MP had said, "He said that he was running a special drive for transgenders and specially-abled persons and requested my presence".

Debanjan Deb was arrested by the city police who allegedly posed as an IAS officer and organised a COVID-19 vaccination camp.

On June 28, a team of Kolkata police had conducted a raid at Deb's residence, who allegedly faked his identity as an IAS officer and organised fake COVID-19 vaccination camps in the city.

Regarding the arrests made concerning the Kolkata fake vaccination drive case, the Polic had said, "Ten such persons have been summoned for examination or are being examined. Apart from this, we are examining more people called for cross-examination".

On July 1, the Calcutta High Court had asked the West Bengal government to file an affidavit concerning the vaccine fraud case by July 2.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for today.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI/ANI)