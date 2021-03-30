TMC Complains Against PM Modi's Bangladesh Visit To EC; PM Raises Nimta Victim In TN

On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress registered a formal complaint with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day Bangladesh visit from March 26 to 27. TMC has accused PM of indirectly campaigning for his party from foreign soil and demanded Election Commission to take strict action against the 'undemocratic act'. Mamata Banerjee had said that her party would be approaching the poll body, accusing the PM of doing 'vote marketing' in Bangladesh.

The complaint has been registered by TMC alleging gross violation of democratic ethics and the Model Code of Conduct by the Prime Minister during his visit to Bangladesh.

"We have no objection whatsoever to his visit to Bangladesh for this official purpose. After all, India played a critical role in the liberation of Bangladesh. However, the All India Trinamool strongly objects to PM Modi's programmes in Bangladesh on March 27. These had nothing to do with either the 50th anniversary Of the Independence Of Bangladesh or the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu'. Rather, they were solely and exclusively intended to influence the voting pattern in certain constituencies in the ongoing elections to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal," TMC said

TMC said that no Indian Prime Minister has ever violated the Model Code Of Conduct, by indirectly campaigning for his party from foreign soil and got so brazenly indulged in an unethical and undemocratic act.

TMC further alleged that PM Modi took Shri Santanu Thakur, a BJP MP from West Bengal along with him who had has no official position in the government of India.

"The political motive behind PM Modi's visit to Orakandi in Bangladesh is doubly proven by the fact that he took along with him Shri Santanu Thakur, a BJP MP from West Bengal, who holds no official position in the Government of India. No MP or representative from Trinamool Congress or other parties was invited to accompany the PM", the letter read.

Hence, the All India Trinamool Congress has demanded the Election Commission of India to take deterrent punitive action against Prime Minister 'so that he does not repeat such misconduct in the future'.

PM Modi speaks on Nimta Victim

While addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted and targeted opposition over the demise of the 85-years-old mother of a BJP worker on March 29- a month after she was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers in Nimta area of North 24 Parganas district.

PM Modi said that an elderly lady Shova Majumdar lost her life in West Bengal. 'We saw with horror how goons belonging to TMC brutally attacked her just because her ideology was different. This has been in news for a long time. Did Congress show any empathy? Did DMK & the Left condemn it?' the Prime Minister asked.

Y'day, an elderly lady Shova Majumdar lost her life in West Bengal. We saw with horror how goons belonging to TMC brutally attacked her just because her ideology was different. This has been in news for a long time. Did Congress show any empathy? Did DMK & Left condemn it:PM Modi https://t.co/K6rfV7j7eN pic.twitter.com/X1nV6Fvvcp — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI/RepresntativeImage)