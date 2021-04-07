TMC Complains To EC Against BJP Over 'illegal Gratification' Of Voters In Raidighi Seat

On Wednesday, TMC complained to the Election Commission against BJP for allegedly distributing cash coupons to the electorate in the Raidighi constituency. Citing media reports, the Mamata Banerjee-led party claimed that these cash coupons carrying a value of Rs.1000 were printed by BJP's Mathurapur Organising Committee. According to TMC, the aim of this illegal gratification was to convince people to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Jaynagar Paduyar More on April 1 and to cast their vote in favour of the saffron party.

Terming this as a "corrupt practice", it urged the poll body to initiate legal proceedings against BJP and its members responsible for the same. It is pertinent to note that Raidighi went to the polls in the third phase of the West Bengal polls on Tuesday and registered a voter turnout of 86.92%. So far, the polling for 91 out of 294 seats in the state Assembly election has been completed.

In the memorandum, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien noted, "It is evident that low voter turnout leading to forced cancellation of meetings of the star campaigners and leaders of BJP has been the recurrent theme for BJP during the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly for the state of West Bengal, hence to ensure that people are paid/gratified to attend and subscribe to their political agenda, they have been indulging in payment of such sum of INR 1000 through issuance of these coupons. However, illegally gratifying the electorate to cover for their inability to appeal to the people of West Bengal shows BJP's inherent lack of respect for the integrity and mandate of the people". He added, "Inducing the people to vote and interference with the free exercise of electoral right amounts to undue influence and is a corrupt practice under the Representation of People Act, 1951 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860". READ | From 'Badla nahi Badlav' to looting votes, Mamata Banerjee betrayed Bengal: Rajib Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly election

While the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is seeking its third consecutive term in office, BJP is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second and third phases of the West Bengal Assembly polls was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent and 84.61 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.