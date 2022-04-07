TMC Complains To EC Against Suvendu Adhikari For Attempt To 'influence' Outcome Of Bypoll

Escalating its faceoff with BJP, TMC filed an official complaint against West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari ahead of the Ballygunge bypoll. Necessitated by the demise of Subrata Mukerjee, this by-election is witnessing a triangular fight between TMC's Babul Supriyo, BJP's Keya Ghosh and CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim. As he switched allegiance to TMC from BJP in September last year, Supriyo resigned from the Lok Sabha. In a letter addressed to WB's Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh accused Adhikari of threatening police officers on duty.

According to him, Adhikari attempted to coerce police officials to support BJP during the Ballygunge bypoll during his visit to the Rabindra Sarobar Police Station on March 28. Ghosh quoted the Nandigram MLA as saying, "If Ballygunge is not kept right, Election Commission will not spare any of you. CP to OC, everyone in between, the Election Commission will not spare anyone. After Rampurhat, West Bengal is the focus".

Suvendu Adhikari also allegedly said, "Fair officer like Nagen Tripathi was in charge of Nandigram election, he is suspended today. If you do bad things, you will be punished. The Trinamool ruling party will not give you any protection. I said it, I said it with examples. You will become scapegoat, you will be blacklisted, you will be suspended for some time, you will never get any election duty...Stay impartial".

Ghosh alleged that the conduct of the Leader of Opposition and his associates was punishable under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act. Thus, he urged the EC to initiate criminal proceedings against Adhikari for attempting to influence the outcome of the upcoming election. The TMC leader also urged the poll body to ensure that he is restrained from repeating such violations in the future, besides ensuring a free and fearless environment in the Ballygunge Assembly constituency.

Suvendu Adhikari is threatening police officers and trying to influence the election process.



Met Dr AAriz Aftab, Chief Election Officer in his office today, had a discussion regarding the issue and submitted the complaint on behalf of @AITCofficial pic.twitter.com/biwr56DwWU — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) April 6, 2022

EC takes action against TMC MLA

On March 31, TMC had requested the EC to take action against BJP's Asansol candidate Agnimtra Paul. Kunal Ghosh accused her of delivering a hate speech at the Maa Ghagarpuri temple on March 19 and Burnpur on March 29. Earlier, the EC barred Pandabeswar MLA Narendranath Chakraborty from holding any public meetings, public processions, roadshows and interviews in connection with the by-election from 10 a.m. on March 30 till 8 p.m. on April 6. The voting for the aforesaid by-elections will take place on April 12 whereas the results shall be declared on April 16.