TMC Complains To EC Over 'partisan' Approach Towards BJP, Urges Poll Body To Show Fairness

TMC lodged a strong protest with the Election Commission on Wednesday regarding the poll body's purported partisan approach towards BJP in the West Bengal election. First, it accused the EC of not taking strict action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Citing specific speeches of the top BJP leaders, the Mamata Banerjee-led party demanded that they should be banned from campaigning for the remaining phases of the Assembly polls.

Moreover, it contended that the EC had refused to take action against various middle-level and lower-level leaders of the JP Nadda-led party who allegedly tried to influence voters on communal lines. Defending the WB CM's remarks for which she faced a 24-hour campaign ban, TMC claimed that the poll body decided to restrain Banerjee on the prodding of BJP as the latter is facing imminent defeat. According to the party, such an order suffers from non-application of mind and violated her fundamental rights.

The memorandum added, "ECI was formed under the Constitution of India to be an independent body that would monitor and conduct general elections in India. Neutrality is sine qua non in discharge of its functions but during the assembly election, it is apparent that ECI is acting in a partisan manner, absolutely in favour of the BJP and/or on its instructions, that is pre-announced by BJP. Though we are confident that the people of Bengal will respond appropriately to such illegal acts of the ECI by voting in favour of AITC candidates, we urge ECI to display some fairness in their approach."

Drastic steps should be taken against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for violation of the model code of conduct immediately: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee pic.twitter.com/8gLE7Rx952 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

Here is TMC's memorandum

West Bengal election

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the ISF to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third and fourth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent and 79.90 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.

