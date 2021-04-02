TMC Complains To EC Over 'violation' Of Right To Free & Fair Polls; Blames BJP, CAPF & EVM

In a key development, a TMC delegation submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission on Friday over the alleged violation of the right to free and fair elections. Expressing its disapproval of the manner in which elections were conducted during phases 1 and 2 of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Mamata Banerjee-led party flagged three main concerns. Firstly, it highlighted over 300 instances where voters were purportedly threatened and beaten by members and "stooges" of the BJP to prevent them from casting votes in favour of TMC.

It also accused the Central Armed Police Forces of being a mute spectator to the violence allegedly perpetrated by BJP and backing the saffron party on the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Asking the poll body to immediately act on all complaints filed so far, TMC added that the personnel accused in these cases should not be deployed for any election-related activity in the upcoming phases. Moreover, the delegation comprising senior leaders such as Yashwant Sinha and Subrata Mukherjee expressed concern over the malfunctioning of EVMs.

The memorandum stated, "In light of the aforesaid issues, the Election Commission must find it in its wisdom to intervene and immediately address the aforesaid issues to ensure that the electioneering process is conducted in a free and fair manner devoid of fear or favour in the rest of the phases (i.e Phases III to VIII) of the ongoing election."

Here is the TMC's memorandum:

Mamata Banerjee cries foul in Nandigram

When the voting was underway in the Nandigram constituency on Thursday, WB CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that the EC has not acted on 63 poll-related complaints filed by TMC since morning. For a long time, she was holed up in the Gokul Nagar booth complaining that the local people are not being allowed to vote. Apprising the Governor of the situation, the TMC supremo claimed that the Central forces are protecting people from Bihar and UP who are raising slogans. On the other hand, Dhankhar assured that her concerns have been conveyed to the concerned authorities.