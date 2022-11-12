Over 12 hours after Republic highlighted Trinamool Congress minister Akhil Giri's despicable, sexist and completely outrageous insult to the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Mamata Banerjee's party finally & formally broke its silence. In a tweet from its official handle, the TMC said that it strongly condemns the remark by the state minister.

In a 17-second video clip, Giri was heard commenting in a derogatory manner on the "looks of the President" and then gesticulating and chortling to a crowd he was addressing. The party said that it does not condone such statements and that such misogyny is unacceptable. It has thus far refused to take action against him, however.

"We have the utmost respect for Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA @AkhilGiriAITC and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable," the party said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the TMC and said that Giri's comment reflected the "anti-tribal" mindset of the TMC. "President Droupadi Murmu hails from the tribal community. Akhil Giri made objectionable comments against the country's President. These comments reflect the anti-tribal mindset of the TMC party," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Dept, Co-in charge West Bengal said in a tweet, "Akhil Giri, minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, insults the President, says, We don't care about looks. But how does your President look? Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-Tribals, didn't support President Murmu for the office and now this. Shameful level of discourse"

Retweeting Republic's newsbreak, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed CM Mamata Banerjee and asked her to she sack her minister who insulted the first citizen of India. "The first citizen of the country, the first President from the tribal community, and a woman was insulted by this petty, blunt man. If he still remains in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, then she should resign. The continuation of Akhil Giri on the ministerial post is an insult to women and the entire country".

The Bengal BJP also took out rallies in various parts of the state including Kolkata demanding Akhil Giri's removal as a minister and his arrest.