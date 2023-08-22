TMC, Cong Hopeful Of Getting Framework For United Fight In Next INDIA Meet

Amid challenges in putting up a unified face in West Bengal, the constituents of the opposition bloc INDIA, including TMC and Congress, are optimistic about formulating a draft proposal in the upcoming Mumbai meet to collectively combat the BJP, despite existing political contradictions within the coalition in various states.

The third gathering of the opposition alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), is set to take place in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

In the current scenario, three parties in West Bengal – TMC, CPI(M), and Congress – acknowledge that without a framework, any attempt at electoral adjustments would be challenging, accentuated by the contrast between TMC's inclination for a 1:1 contest against the BJP, and the contrary stance of the current Left-Congress alliance in the state.

"We are hopeful that some framework to put up a united fight not just in West Bengal but also in states where there are contradictions would take shape in the Mumbai meet. In the present circumstances and the absence of any policy, any form of alliance with Congress and CPI (M) is impossible in Bengal," senior TMC leader Sougata Roy told PTI.

Referring to an alliance with the Congress in West Bengal in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls and 2011 assembly elections, Roy asserted that "even if there is a possibility of an alliance with the Congress, any adjustment with CPI(M) is a strict no." Congress Working Committee member Deepa Dasmunsi said she is hopeful that a draft framework for a united fight against the BJP will come up during the Mumbai meet.

"We all have united at the national level for a bigger and greater cause of protecting the nation. There are indeed several contradictions - in Bengal with the TMC, in Delhi and in Punjab with AAP. We are hopeful that some framework for 1:1 fight would be chalked out," the former union minister told PTI.

Speaking on the 1:1 fight formula, Dasmunsi said that the 18 Lok Sabha seats that the BJP had won last time in West Bengal "can be the test case for the INDIA alliance where the aim should be to ensure the defeat of the BJP." CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah stated that the strategy to counter the BJP would evolve by considering the political contradictions within states among the alliance's various parties.

"The BJP wants to convey that this INDIA bloc is a divided house. Political equations are not the same in Kerala, Tripura, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. But the policy to defeat the BJP will emerge keeping in mind those contradictions," Mollah said.

The TMC holds 23 Lok Sabha seats from the state, while the Congress has two and the CPI(M) none. The Left-Congress alliance also failed to win any seat in the 2021 assembly elections as the TMC secured its third consecutive victory, with the BJP becoming the primary opposition.

Accusing the CPI(M) and Congress of aligning with the BJP’s agenda in Bengal, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray told PTI that the "role of the CPI(M) and Congress is unfortunate and damaging to opposition unity".

He, however, said that the situation is dynamic and further developments are anticipated in the next six months.

CPI(M) state secretary and politburo Mohammed Salim said, "INDIA is a policy prescription on how to combat the BJP at the centre," and should not be confused with any form of electoral adjustments as there are different forms of contractions in several states.

Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said he "did not rule out the possibility of any adjustment with the TMC in future," stating that the evolving situation and outcomes of the Mumbai meeting would play a crucial role in such adjustments.

Political analyst Maidul Islam said an alliance between the CPI(M) and Congress-TMC is problematic in West Bengal politics as any such coalition would dampen the TMC's prospects and help the BJP.

"The TMC can go with the Congress, but it will be tough for it to ally with the CPI(M). Secondly, as long as the opposition is divided, it will help the TMC. If there is any alliance among these three parties, the BJP would be the biggest beneficiary as it would consolidate the entire anti-TMC votes," he said.

Political scientist Biswanath Chakraborty didn't rule out the possibility of the TMC-Congress alliance in the state and said, "Such a formation might sweep elections in the state as it will pocket the minority vote's en-bloc."