TMC Councillor Administers Vaccine Dose Without Experience; BJP Says 'govt Not In Control'

The Trinamool Congress has found itself in hot waters again after a video, which shows a party councillor vaccinating a person in Asansol, went viral. Tabassum Ara, in the video, is first seen getting the jab at the vaccination camp arranged by the municipal corporation, and then, moments after is seen administering the jab to a person. It is pertinent to mention here that she has no prior experience or training.

BJP shares video of TMC councillor administering jabs; questions Mamata govt

BJP leader was amongst the first people to share the video. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the singer-turned politician wrote," Seems like TMC govt has no control over its administrators. TMC's Tabassum Ara, a member of the administrative body of AMC, has vaccinated people herself and risked hundreds of lives... Will her political colour shield her from stern punishment? (sic)"

Seems like TMC govt has no control over its administrators.TMC's Tabassum Ara, a member of the administrative body of AMC, has vaccinated people herself and risked hundreds of lives…Will her political colour shield her from stern punishment?@MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/EaF3EsK9Bw — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) July 3, 2021

The video came to the notice of BJP MLA from Asansol, and she could not help but slam the councillor and the party. She wrote," TMC's manhandling of the lives of people knows no bounds. A non-medical official, TMC's Tabassum Ara, member of the administrative board of AMC, chose to vaccinate the people herself, in spite of doctors and nurses being present there... Is she even medically authorised to do so? (sic)".

TMC's manhandling of the lives of people knows no bounds..A non-medical official, TMC's Tabassum Ara, member of administrative board of AMC, chose to vaccinate the people herself, in spite of doctors and nurses being present there… Is she even medically authorised to do so? pic.twitter.com/3WSFqKw6hE — Agnimitra Paul Official (@paulagnimitra1) July 3, 2021

TMC councillor issues multiple clarifications

Meanwhile, surrounded by controversy, Tabassum Ara has been resorting to issuing multiple clarifications to do away with the accusations. Right after the incident, she had claimed that she had done a nursing course in the past, and thereafter, she had completely denied the incident and said that she was holding a syringe to 'spread awareness'.

"While claims are being made that I administered the dose, I was just trying to spread awareness by holding the syringe," she has said.

This comes at a time when the TMC-led West Bengal government is already dealing with the controversy surrounding the alleged COVID-19 vaccination scam.

