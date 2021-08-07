Retorting to PM Modi's 'goal vs self goal' quip on the Parliament logjam, TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Saturday, stated that the 27 bills have been passed within an average discussion time of just 10 minutes. Claiming that Opposition was scoring goals in Parliament as the Centre put up a weak defence. The Parliament's monsoon session which started on July 19, will end on August 13.

TMC: 'Opposition passes in 27 Bills'

Opposition scoring GOALS in Parliament as BJP government puts up a weak defence.



GOAL ONE👇1-0



Bulldozing Bills in #Parliament. 27 Bills passed with an average discussion time of just 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/377YdOj9DO — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 7, 2021

PM Modi: 'Opposition insulting Parliament'

On Thursday, PM Modi claimed that the Opposition was insulting the Parliament for their selfish motives by creating the Parliament logjam. Comparing India's tremendous medal run at Tokyo Olympics 2020 to the MPs' logjam, he said that while India was winning medals, on one hand, some were not concerned in progressing the nation. The Prime Minister was virtually addressing beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana of Uttar Pradesh.

"On one hand our country and our youth are achieving new achievements for India of winning, goal after goal. At the same time, there are some people who are doing self-goal due to political selfishness. They are not concerned with what the country wants, what the country is achieving, how the country is changing," said PM Modi. The Centre and Opposition have agreed to allow taking up 7 bills in the Rajya Sabha.

Previously on Monday, TMC MP Derek O'Brien has lashed out at the Centre for bulldozing bills through Parliament pointing out that either Houses have passed 12 Bills in the past 10 days. Clocking an average time of under seven minutes of debate, O'Brien questioned if Parliament was passing legislation or papri chaat. As per PRS, Lok Sabha has clocked 14% productivity while Rajya Sabha clocked 23% productivity this session.

Parliament chaos affects productivity

The Rajya Sabha secretariat stated that the House has lost 40 out of 50 working hours during the first two weeks of the session due to continual adjournments as Opposition continues to protest against Pegasus allegations. "Of the total 50 working hours available, 39 hours 52 minutes have been lost due to disruptions. A mere 1 hour 38 minutes of Question Hour out of its 9 dedicated hours," stated RS secretariat. Matters related to COVID were discussed in the session for 4 hours 37 minutes during the first week, while Centre has laid a statement on the Pegasus spyware issue. No debate has happened on the issue, as demanded by the Opposition.