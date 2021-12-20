TMC, CPI(M) Oppose Electoral Reforms Bill; Demand Detailed Examination Of Amendments

After the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that aims to give effect to the long-pending electoral reforms including linking Aadhaar with the voter ID card was passed in the Lok Sabha, political parties including the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and CPI(M) opposed the Bill. The opposition alleged that the bill would infringe the fundamental rights of citizens.

Accusing Centre of trampling democracy, AITC Lok Sabha MP from Serampore Kalyan Banerjee, said “This Bill needs a discussion. The Law Minister last week invited all members of the Law and Justice Standing Committee and committed to them to send the Bill to the committee. Now, he is the master of the plan. He is just killing the entire plan".

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the Bill was against Justice (Retd) Puttaswamy's Supreme Court judgment that states while Aadhaar is given to all residents, EPIC is given to all citizens. He also claimed that the working of the Election Commission was interrupted by the Centre.

CPI(M) opposes introduction of The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The CPI(M) stated that the opposition political parties must oppose the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha and demand a detailed examination on the same by a parliamentary select committee.

In a statement, the CPI(M) said, "This Bill has the danger of violating both secrecy of the vote undermining the principle of secret ballot and the fundamental right to privacy of the voter".

According to the Opposition, amendment in the electoral laws holds a lot of significance as changes will have a far-reaching impact. Therefore, they are dissatisfied in the manner of hurrying the passing of the bill. The statement further alleged that the opposition leaders were not given the opportunity to claim their point. It said that the Centre violated parliamentary norms by not allowing the MPs to move any amendment.

Condemnable bulldozing of Bill linking voter ID with Aadhar.

No discussion permitted, MPs right to vote denied & examination by parliamentary committee rejected.

Violates both secret ballot & right to privacy.

— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 20, 2021

Lok Sabha passes 'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021'

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday amid the Opposition's strong demand for more consultation on it. This Bill will allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who wish to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

