After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya made a controversial statement over the Agnipath scheme, anti-saffron parties in West Bengal said his remarks “belittled the valour” of Indian soldiers.

Earlier on Sunday, Kailash Vijayvargiya courted controversy for saying that Agniveers recruited under the recently announced Agnipath scheme will be given priority if he has to hire security services at BJP offices.

Lashing out at Vijayvargiya’s remark, the ruling TMC said, "The youth of the country is not supposed to be doorkeepers of BJP offices”.

The party further sought an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP leader's remark.

A post shared by the TMC on its Twitter handle read, “The young power wants to serve this nation unlike the Modi government. The Prime Minister should clarify whether these are also comments by ‘fringe’ elements".

Speaking on the similar lines, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty stated, "Vijayvargiya has insulted the “young aspiring army personnel of the country and belittled the valour of the armed forces guarding the country”.

He further demanded an immediate response from BJP over Vijayvargiya's statement.

Agnipath protest

Violent protests were reported across several states of India including Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and others over the Agnipath scheme, concerned about job security and pension. Angry mobs protesting against the Centre’s Agnipath yojana set the trains on fire, railway stations were vandalised and roads were blocked.

With crowds squatting on tracks and highways, pelting trains and buses with stones, toppling vending kiosks at train stations, and burning used tyres on tracks, the protests further spread, seemingly uncontrolled.

On Saturday, student organisations led by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) in Bihar called for a 24-hour Bihar Bandh over the Agnipath scheme.

The government on Tuesday, June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs on Tuesday announced the enrollment of the scheme which will be all-India and all-class and will form a distinct rank in the armed forces, besides having distinctive insignia.

(With PTI input)

(Image: ANI)