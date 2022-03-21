TMC Cries Foul As ED Quizzes Abhishek Banerjee; Says MP 'being Harassed' By Central Govt

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Kunal Ghosh, defending his party's MP Abhishek Banerjee, has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led-Central government is "harassing" Abhishekh. Earlier on Monday, March 21, TMC MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being summoned by the agency in a money laundering case linked to a coal scam in West Bengal.

Kunal Ghosh alleged that the BJP is controlling Central agencies and playing politics with a "vindictive" attitude since they lost the Assembly election in the state of West Bengal. Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee also made similar accusations against the Central government.

"TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has not done anything wrong. He has been harassed by the central govt. BJP is controlling these agencies like CBI & ED. When BJP failed in WB, with a vindictive attitude realised that they have been rejected by the people," Ghosh said.

— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

Accusations against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2020 had lodged a case against Abhishek Banerjee, alleging that the TMC MP was involved in a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol. The local coal operator, Anup Majhi alias Lala, is also a prime suspect in the case.

Based on the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Banerjee and his wife Rujira on Monday (March 21) morning. The duo had earlier filed a plea in Delhi High Court requesting that they should be questioned in Kolkata instead of National Capital Delhi. The Delhi HC rejected this plea on March 11 and subsequently two days after the HC verdict, the ED asked the couple to come to Delhi for questioning.

Officials said Abhishek Banerjee's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he is expected to be confronted with some "evidence" gathered by investigators in the case. The Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour, Abhishek Banerjee, was earlier questioned in September 2021, in the same case.