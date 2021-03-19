TMC Delegation Comprising Senior Leaders Meet EC To Discuss Key Challenges In Bengal Polls

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, a TMC delegation comprising of Saugata Roy, Mahua Moitra and Yashwant Sinha on Friday afternoon meet the Election Commission (EC) to discuss issues related to "free and fair elections" in the state. After the meeting between the state's ruling party and EC concluded, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "We met EC today and we raised 3 points- the rule under which they are proposing to put only central forces withing 100mtrs of the polling booth, only 5% of VVPAT checking as supposed to 100% & the incident involving CM on March 10."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission in a stern message to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had said that it is not right to accuse the institution of being a close aide to the Centre.

Bengal Elections: TMC-led delegation meets EC

TMC leader Yashwant Sinha while speaking to reporters said that he along with his fellow party leaders had come here to discuss some major issues of Bengal elections. He further stated that his party has asked the EC for sensitization of central forces to ensure that there is no fear among people when it comes to casting votes.

Speaking about the ongoing inquiry case on CM Mamata, Sinha said that if the centre does not end the inquiry by May 3, then the state government will decide on a further course of action. when asked to speak about BJP's repeated accusations on TMC for political violence, the TMC leader denied all allegations.

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming Bengal elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.