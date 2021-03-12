TMC Delegation Demands High-level Probe Into Alleged Attack On Mamata Banerjee

In the aftermath of an alleged attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met the officials at the Election Commission in the national capital on Friday. The TMC delegation included party leaders Derek O'Brien, Saugata Roy, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Dastidar, Pratima Mondal and Santunu Sen. Interacting with the media after their meeting with the EC, the TMC delegation has claimed that the attack on Mamata Banerjee was a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' hatched by the BJP.

TMC alleges BJP conspiracy

During their meeting with all officials of the EC, which lasted for nearly an hour, the six-member TMC delegation presented the documents which included the details of events leading up to the alleged attack. The TMC also claims that the BJP speciafically planted the eye-witnesses who are 'associates' of BJP leader and Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari. Apart from this, the TMC leaders have also alleged that the DGP and IGP of West Bengal were abruptly removed. Here's the document containing the full details:

Meanwhile, the TMC has also raised the issue of law and order in the state and has seeked a high-level probe into the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee. Senior TMC leader Saugata Roy stated that the delegation has left it to EC to decided the source of the investigation. In addition, Roy also said that the party is seeking an 'unbiased' probe into the attack.

On the other hand, the BJP has also scheduled a meeting with the EC at 5.30 on Friday

Mamata Banerjee allegedly attacked

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing prayers in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. Doctors stated that the CM has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm, and neck and is currently being monitored at Kolkata's SSKM institute.

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from May 2, 2021. Currently, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

