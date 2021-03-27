TMC Delegation Meets EC Over 'poll Rigging' In Bengal; BJP Says Mamata Afraid Of Losing

A 10 member Trinamool Congress Parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien met the Election Commission in Kolkata at 12 noon on Saturday to raise some ‘serious concerns’ regarding the ongoing phase one of the assembly elections in West Bengal. Holding a press conference after the meeting, the delegation said that it has requested the election panel to appoint polling agents as per the location and not by the decision of any party.

"Polling agents should belong to the same locality but the BJP has requested the ED to send any person as per the party's choice. Today we visited the Chief Election Officer and requested him to change this from the second phase of the election," the TMC said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party also alleged EVM malfunctioning in polling booths across Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore and East Midnapore and accused BJP workers of entering poll booths at various locations and misguiding voters. The ruling party also drew the poll panel’s attention toward the ‘drastic reduction’ in the voting percentage of two constituencies – Kanthi Dakshin, Kanthi Uttar – within ‘5 minutes’.

Derek O Brien has written a letter to the EC demanding to know why there was a discrepancy in the voter turnout percentage within a span of five minutes and questioned the data provided by the EC.

"Voter turnout for ACs Kanthi Dakshin (216) and Kanthi Uttar (213) at 9:13 am was 18.47%&18.95% respectively, 4 mins later at 9:17 am voter turnout reduced to 10.60%&9:40%. Such discrepancy raises a question on the genuineness of data issued by EC," the TMC MP stated in his letter.

TMC alleges 'unpardonable' EVM glitch again

The TMC also alleged that voters Kanthi Dakshin were displayed BJP's logo in the VVPAT machine despite voting for TMC and asked the EC to look into the 'shocking claim'. Responding to TMC's claims on the rigging of polls, BJP Bengal President Dilip Ghosh said, "TMC knows that it is losing and that's why it is saying all this. For such complaints, TMC should go to the Election Commission. TMC and Mamata Banerjee are under pressure and that is why they are saying such things."

Meanwhile, sources have informed that a BJP delegation led by Kailash Vijayabvargiya will meet the West Bengal EC at 2 pm. The BJP delegation's meeting with EC is scheduled to take place after a TMC parliamentary delegation will meet EC at 12 noon on Saturday.

Polling for phase 1 of the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly began at 7 am on Saturday. The elections, which will continue till 6 pm, are being held amid tight security with the EC deploying around 730 companies of central forces, guarding 10,288 polling booths housed in 7,061 premises, officials said.